CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

A large number of citizens and Police officers concerned were also present on this occasion. 29 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.