UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

38 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

On complaint of a woman, CPO directed the officers concerned to issue show cause notice to SHO Chontra while on another complaint of a citizen,Sub-Inspector Fahad Amjad was issued charge sheet.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens. The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly markedby the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Women

Recent Stories

International Day of Human Fraternity aims to prom ..

26 minutes ago

President Khalifa renews country&#039;s commitment ..

41 minutes ago

Tourists’ festivities reach climax at snow-clad ..

51 minutes ago

Aamir Khan leaves cell phone’ use to focus his p ..

52 minutes ago

Govt tables bill for 26th amendment in Constitutio ..

1 hour ago

United States And Pakistan Cooperate To Increase P ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.