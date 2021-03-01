UrduPoint.com
CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Monday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens and concerned officials.

39 citizens lodged their complaints and presented applications to the CPO during the open court.

He listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action for negligence from dutyand directed to address complaints of the citizens at the earliest.

