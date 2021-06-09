CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 45 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.