CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office and listened to the complaints of the people.

Police officers concerned were also present whereas 46 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding 'Khuli Kutchery' (open court) on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

