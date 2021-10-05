CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion where 49 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on the complaint of a woman issued explanation to investigation officer of New Town Police Station.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.