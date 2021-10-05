UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion where 49 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas on the complaint of a woman issued explanation to investigation officer of New Town Police Station.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Women

Recent Stories

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

36 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

1 hour ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

48 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

49 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.