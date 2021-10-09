UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

While on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. About 40 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against police officers who would conduct an inquiry or receive applications from the applicants without E-Tag.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

44 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

51 minutes ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

45 minutes ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

45 minutes ago
 EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owne ..

EPD get registers 496 FIRs against brick kiln owners over zigzag SOPs violation ..

51 minutes ago
 Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named repla ..

Sohaib Maqsood ruled out, Shoaib Malik named replacement

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.