CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

While on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present. About 40 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against police officers who would conduct an inquiry or receive applications from the applicants without E-Tag.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.