CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Athar Ismail on Tuesday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office which was attended by a large number of citizens.

On this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

30 citizens recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

He also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders to the Police officers concerned.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO was holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The Police officers had also been warned of stern action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO Athar Ismail within shortest possible time frame, he added.