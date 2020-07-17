UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' At CPO Office

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at CPO office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here at CPO office.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, Police officers concerned were also present.

Special arrangements were made for the Khuli Kutchery and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus were implemented.

50 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the CPO.

The CPO also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO is holding Khuli Kutchery on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens. The police officers had also beenwarned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within shortest possible time frame, he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

39 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

44 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

2 hours ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.