CPO holds Khuli Kutchery at Kotli Sattian PS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at Kotli Sattian Police station to solve public complaints.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The CPO listened the complaints of the citizens and issued necessary orders to the police officers'' concerned to take effective measures Majority of complaints were against proclaimed offender, land grabbers, aerial firing and firecrackers in the marriages.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people and directed the Station House Officer (SHO) to accelerate efforts for the arrest of maximum criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He also asked to take action against land grabbers with the collaboration of Assistant Commissioner.

Meanwhile, CPO also visited Kotli Police stations and checked record of cases, force, lock ups, solar system and front desks.

CPO urged the police personnel to adopt precautionary measures and must keep a six-foot social distancing as this was the only solution to protect themselves from deadly disease.