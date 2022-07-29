CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Jamia Masjid Hanfia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in Jamia Masjid Hanfia at Jamia Mosque Road to resolve the public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in Jamia Masjid Hanfia at Jamia Mosque Road to resolve the public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens. The CPO directed the officers concerned to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

The police officers were also warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within given time frame, he added.

He urged the ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ulema of different schools of thought were urged to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari that ulema and their followers can help the administration in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements were being finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.