UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' In Jamia Masjid Hanfia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Jamia Masjid Hanfia

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in Jamia Masjid Hanfia at Jamia Mosque Road to resolve the public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Friday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) in Jamia Masjid Hanfia at Jamia Mosque Road to resolve the public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens. The CPO directed the officers concerned to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

The police officers were also warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within given time frame, he added.

He urged the ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ulema of different schools of thought were urged to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari that ulema and their followers can help the administration in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements were being finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover would be given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Social Media Road Rawalpindi Mosque From Court Muharram

Recent Stories

International Islamic University extends last date ..

International Islamic University extends last date of admissions till August 05

2 minutes ago
 One more died, 14 new Corona infections in 24 hour ..

One more died, 14 new Corona infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, ..

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakis ..

2 minutes ago
 Fascist Modi's August 5 move an attack on Kashmir' ..

Fascist Modi's August 5 move an attack on Kashmir's identity: GA Gulzar

2 minutes ago
 KP CM performs ground breaking of high rise buildi ..

KP CM performs ground breaking of high rise buildings

6 minutes ago
 Court postpones indictment of Syed Yousaf Raza Gil ..

Court postpones indictment of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.