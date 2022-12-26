UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Complaints Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the complaints of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

He directed the Stations House Officers of the police stations to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in their respective police stations to hear public complaints.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The CPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

3 hours ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.