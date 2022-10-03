UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The CPO on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The CPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing. He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the district, he added.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Indonesia to Pay Compensation to Families of Footb ..

Indonesia to Pay Compensation to Families of Football Match Stampede Victims - M ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at Punjab Arts ..

Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition held at Punjab Arts Council

9 minutes ago
 Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I serie ..

Dawid Malam thanks Pakistan for hosting T20I series

30 minutes ago
 Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abb ..

Lashari called me "Noori Nuts", says Hamza Ali Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against I ..

IHC decides to discharge contempt notice against Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.