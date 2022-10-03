CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in Police Lines Headquarters to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

The CPO on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by Police Officers concerned on the applications submitted by the citizens.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The CPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing. He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the district, he added.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.