CPO Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 03:20 PM

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Monday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

He directed the Stations House Officers of the police stations to remain present for at least three hours from 3 pm to 6 pm in their respective police stations to hear public complaints.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

The CPO on the occasion said, the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

He issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, he added.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

