Wed 17th November 2021

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Athar Ismail on Wednesday held open court (Khuli Kutchery) here at CPO office to solve public complaints.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while on this occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

As many as 45 citizens on this occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to City Police Officer.

The CPO also listened the complaints of the citizens and issued orders on phone to the police officers concerned.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO was holding 'Khuli Kutchery' on daily basis to provide relief to the citizens.

The police officers had also been warned of strict action on negligence and directed to address complaints of the citizens particularly marked by the CPO within the shortest possible time frame, he added.

