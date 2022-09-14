(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari held a meeting at Police Lines to review the crime situation in the district.

Among others, Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) Investigation, Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, SSP Operations, Wasim Riaz Khan, officers of district police and Dolphin Force and other officers concerned attended the meeting.

The CPO reviewed the performance of the police officers and directed them to further improve their performance.

All out efforts should also be made to ensure recovery and arrest of the accused allegedly involved in different cases, he added.

A campaign should also be launched against proclaimed offenders and criminal gangs, the CPO said adding that all the officers concerned should play more active role to control crime rate.

Protection of life and property of citizens is our first duty, he added.

The CPO was informed that massive search operations were being conducted in the city to flush out the anti-social elements and police were utilizing all available resources to crush the crime.

The CPO also directed the subordinates to evolve a comprehensive strategy and beef up security to curb the crime in the district and behave with the citizens politely, providing them with speedy justice.

He directed the officers concerned to accelerate operations against drug peddlers and other lawbreakers.

Zero tolerance policy should be adopted against corruption and it should be ensured at all costs, he added. The CPO said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.