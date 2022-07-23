UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds Meeting To Review Security For Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 10:55 PM

City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari reviewed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram in a meeting and directed to take strict measures for ensuring the security of Muharram processions, mosques, and Imambargahs

He said that security SOPs must be followed in letter and spirit, adding that negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the responsible officials.

During Muharram one would not be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions, he added.

Police high-ups would monitor all the main congregations, the CPO said, adding that picketing and patrolling must be intensified during dispersal of religions gatherings.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Among others, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, and SHOs were present in the meeting.

