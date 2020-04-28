CPO holds meeting with traders' body

Central Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan Tuesday said that we were going from lockdown to smart lockdown situation to save us from coronavirus and continue business activities to make both ends meet

While holding meeting with traders' body, he emphasized on adopting better precautionary measures to cope with pandemic which had influenced entire world.

Acknowledging traders' role in smooth running of wheel of the economy, Hassan Raza appealed them to make ensure holding of the government writ across the district.

President Anjaman Tajran Arif Faseehullah discussed over rampant street crimes reporting in the city. CPO assured him of effectively increasing patrol to overcome crimes in future. President Anjaman Tajran Khawaja Shafique was present on the occasion.