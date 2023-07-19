CPO holds meeting with traders to review security arrangements

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held a meeting with traders regarding security arrangements of Muharram ul Harram at Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held a meeting with traders regarding security arrangements of Muharram ul Harram at Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday.

Besides SP Rawal Faisal Saleem, SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan and SDPOs, representatives of Anjuman Tajran including Shahid Ghafoor Pracha, Tariq Jadoon, Sarjeel Mir, Haji Saifullah Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Zafar Qadri, Munir Baig Mirza, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Sheikh Abdul Waheed and Raja Muhammad Jawad attended the meeting.

The CPO, on the occasion, affirmed that all possible steps would be taken to create an atmosphere of love and harmony during Muharram ul Harram. Effective patrolling would be ensured around important commercial centers while lady police would be deployed in women's markets, he added.

He urged the traders to work together with the police for maintainingThe Anjuman Tajran leaders assured their full cooperation for maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram.