CPO Holds Open Court

Fri 09th October 2020

CPO holds open court

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry on Friday arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to listen to the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (R) Sohail Chaudhry on Friday arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to listen to the public complaints.

Citizens presented their applications to the CPO during the open court.

The CPO listened to all the complaints and issued on-spot directives to redress the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of police department to evolve a comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

