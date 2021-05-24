CPO holds open court

UrduPoint.com
Mon 24th May 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry arranged an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in his office on Monday and listened to public complaints.

A large number of people were present in the open court who presented their applications.

The CPO listened to all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis. He also directed the officers of police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

