CPO Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday held an open court (Khuli Kutchery) at Kotwali police station and listened to the problems of the people.

A large number of people thronged in the Khulli Katchery and presented 18 applications, complaining against police department.

The CPO heard the complaints and issued on the spot orders for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of police department to evolve a comprehensive strategyfor the arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and propertiesof people.

