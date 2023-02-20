CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held 'khuli kutchehry' at Sargodha road police station here on Monday.

He listened to the public complaints and issued necessary direction on some of them on the spot.

He said that the doors of my office were open for every one round the clock and people could approach him for their issues.

He said that the police department's top most priority was protection of peoples life and property at their door steps for which all out resources were being utilized.

The CPO directed SHOs to redress the public issues on priority.