CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at his office, here on Monday.

He listened to the public complaints about the Police Department and issued necessary directions on some of them on-the-spot.

He said that the doors of his office were always open for everyone and people could contact him for resolution of their police related issues.

He directed the officers concerned to address the public complaints on priority basis.