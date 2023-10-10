Open Menu

CPO Holds Open Court

Published October 10, 2023

City Police Officer Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia immediately after assuming charge of his office on Tuesday held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) City Police Officer Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia immediately after assuming charge of his office on Tuesday held a khuli kutchehry (open court) at his office.

He listened to public complaints about the police department and issued necessary directions on some of them on the spot.

He said that the doors of his office were always open round the clock to every one and people could contact him for their issues.

He said that the police department’s top most priority was the protection of life and property of the people on their doorsteps. He directed officers concerned to address public complaints on a priority basis.

More Stories From Pakistan