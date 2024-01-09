CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia held an open-court

here on Tuesday.

A large number of people presented their applications, complaining

against the department.

The CPO listened to complaints and issued orders for redressal on priority basis.

He also directed the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals

besides providing security to people.