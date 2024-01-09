Open Menu

CPO Holds Open Court

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia held an open-court

here on Tuesday.

A large number of people presented their applications, complaining

against the department.

The CPO listened to complaints and issued orders for redressal on priority basis.

He also directed the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals

besides providing security to people.

Related Topics

Police Muhammad Ali Criminals

Recent Stories

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for ..

Franchises hope high for broadcasting rights for PSL 9

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshak ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi formally charged in Toshakhana case

1 hour ago
 No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

16 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

16 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

17 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan