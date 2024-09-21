CPO Holds Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil held an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office today to hear public complaints.
A large number of people attended in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against the police department.
The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for their redress on priority.
He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals and the provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people.
