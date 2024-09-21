Open Menu

CPO Holds Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil held an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office today to hear public complaints.

A large number of people attended in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against the police department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for their redress on priority.

He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals and the provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

6 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

20 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan