CPO holds open court

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil held an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office today to hear public complaints.

A large number of people attended in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against the police department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for their redress on priority.

He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy to arrest criminals and the provision of full safety and security to lives and properties of people.