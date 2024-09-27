CPO holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) CPO Kamran Adil held an open court at Jamia Mosque, Katchehry Bazaar after Jummah prayer here on Friday.

He listens to the public complaints and issued directions to police officers concerned on the spot.

Talking to citizens, he said that provision of relief at their doorstep was the first priority. He said that all genuine grievances of the citizens would be redressed and they would be provided justice.