CPO holds open court

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining against police department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.