CPO Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar organized an open court at his office to redress public grievances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar organized an open court at his office to redress public grievances.

People belonging to various parts of the district participated in the open court and presented their issues which the CPO attentively heard and issued orders for their redress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the main objective of the open court is to identify problems being faced by the public and take practical steps to resolve them. He said that police stations would be made more accessible and responsive to the public so that people could directly present their grievances and receive timely justice.

He assured that the tradition of open courts would continue regularly.

