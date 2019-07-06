UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Holds Open Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

CPO Holds open court

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Gordon College on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Gordon College on Saturday.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Sheikh Rashid Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and representatives of district administration were also present on the occasion.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, misuse of power and allegedly taking bribe by the police officials.

The CPO and district administration representatives listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

CPO said no negligence or irregularity would be tolerated in this regard. He added that delinquents would be punished and strict departmental action would be taken against corrupt and non-professional police officers.

On a query, DC said Encroachment along roadsides is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic which was being removed with the collaboration of departments concerned to ensure better traffic flow on the roads.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Chief Minister Punjab Traffic Rashid Muhammad Ali Court Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

India v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

25 seconds ago

Lawyers block police entry into courts in protest

28 seconds ago

Togo ruling party triumphs at first local polls in ..

29 seconds ago

Chief Minister to inaugurate Shandur Polo King Gam ..

31 seconds ago

Barty puts Dart to flight

12 minutes ago

Navy's ASLAT on regional maritime security patrols ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.