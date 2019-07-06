CPO Holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Faisal Rana conducted open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Gordon College on Saturday

Member National Assembly (MNA), Sheikh Rashid Hafeez, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa and representatives of district administration were also present on the occasion.

People recorded their complaints and presented applications for the redressal of their complaints.

Majority of complainants were related to the police department regarding the illegal land possession, misuse of power and allegedly taking bribe by the police officials.

The CPO and district administration representatives listened the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to concerned departments.

CPO said no negligence or irregularity would be tolerated in this regard. He added that delinquents would be punished and strict departmental action would be taken against corrupt and non-professional police officers.

On a query, DC said Encroachment along roadsides is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic which was being removed with the collaboration of departments concerned to ensure better traffic flow on the roads.

The Khuli Kutchery was attended among others by a large number of citizens, while Police officers concerned were also present on the occasion.