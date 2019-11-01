CPO holds open court

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Zubair held an open court at Jamia Masjid Chadar Wali Sarkar after Juma prayers here on Friday.

He said that it was top priority of the department to protect lives and properties of the masses.

He said that open courts were being organised to resolve public complaints at their door-steps.

Later, he visited shrine of Pir Syed Wali Muhammad Shah alias Chadar Wali Sarkar. SP City Division Javed Khan, SDPO Harram Gate Yousaf Haroon and other senior officers were also present.