CPO holds open court for redressing public complaints in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at his office on Tuesday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Kutchehry and presented their applications, complaining against the Police Department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-the-spot directives for redressing them. He also directed the officers of the Police Department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.