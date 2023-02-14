UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds Open Court For Redressing Public Complaints In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

CPO holds open court for redressing public complaints in Faisalabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at his office on Tuesday to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at his office on Tuesday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Kutchehry and presented their applications, complaining against the Police Department.

The CPO heard all the complaints and issued on-the-spot directives for redressing them. He also directed the officers of the Police Department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate resolve to enhance bilateral ties

4 minutes ago
 World Government Summit a global platform for lead ..

World Government Summit a global platform for leaders: Ugandan Vice President

7 minutes ago
 Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Avia ..

Airspace of Moldova Reopened - National Civil Aviation Authority

11 minutes ago
 China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measure ..

China Accuses US of Abusing Export Control Measures, Exerting Pressure on Foreig ..

6 minutes ago
 IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS d ..

IWMI organizes capacity building workshop on GPS data, GIS Mapping

6 minutes ago
 Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

Infant found dumped in garbage: Police

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.