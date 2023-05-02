UrduPoint.com

CPO Holds Open Court In Fasilabad

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 10:05 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Tuesday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Katchery and presented their applications.

The CPO heard all complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of police department to evolve a comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.

