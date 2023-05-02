CPO holds open court in Fasilabad

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Tuesday to hear public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office here on Tuesday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people thronged the Khuli Katchery and presented their applications.

The CPO heard all complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal of the same on priority basis.

He also directed the officers of police department to evolve a comprehensive strategy for arrest of criminals and provision of full safety and security to the lives and properties of the people.