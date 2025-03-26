CPO holds open court to address citizen grievances in Wah Cantonment

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Wednesday held an open court at the sub-divisional police office in Wah Cantonment, providing citizens with immediate relief and addressing their complaints.

During the open court, Hamdani took swift action against erring officials, suspending a sub-inspector for poor investigation and ordering a departmental inquiry against the in-charge of police station number 4 for alleged extortion.

The CPO also directed investigation officers to dispose of cheque dishonor cases within three days and announced the restoration of the vehicle verification system at Khidmat Markaz Taxila, easing the process for vehicle buyers.

On this occasion, Hamdani reiterated his commitment to providing speedy justice and improving service delivery standards, ensuring that citizens receive fair treatment and relief at their doorstep.

