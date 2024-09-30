CPO Holds Open Court To Address Citizens’ Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held an open court to address citizens complaints here on Monday, informed police spokesman.
The senior police officials including SSP investigation, SDPOs, and SHOs were present on the occassion.
During the open court at Airport police station, CPO Hamdani listened to various complaints and promptly issued orders for the concerned officers to take action.
The CPO further directed the concerned officers to take legal action and report on the marked applications within the given time frame.
He emphasized the importance of addressing citizens’ issues at the police station level, following the guidelines set by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.
CPO Hamdani reiterated a commitment to excellent service delivery, stating that there would be zero tolerance for any delays in addressing complaints.
He highlighted that, in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab’s vision, timely and effective resolution of issues raised by citizens remained a top priority.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal arrives Quetta on 2-day visit1 minute ago
-
KPTBB holds 3-day capacity building workshop for subject specialists1 minute ago
-
Governor for collective efforts to boost tourism in KP, GB1 minute ago
-
Police seize drug, several arrested2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP congratulates Dr. Sadia Kamal on becoming PFUJ Workers' President31 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic visits REC office for LG by-elections31 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases mounts to 1255 as 84 new patients reported in last 24 hours31 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker denounces growing Israeli adventurism in Middle East41 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized breast cancer awareness seminar52 minutes ago
-
Crackdown ordered against encroachments1 hour ago
-
Three died in road accidents on Karakoram Highway in Kohistan1 hour ago
-
Delegation from National Institute of Management visits PFA1 hour ago