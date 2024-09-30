CPO holds open court to address citizens’ complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani held an open court to address citizens complaints here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

The senior police officials including SSP investigation, SDPOs, and SHOs were present on the occassion.

During the open court at Airport police station, CPO Hamdani listened to various complaints and promptly issued orders for the concerned officers to take action.

The CPO further directed the concerned officers to take legal action and report on the marked applications within the given time frame.

He emphasized the importance of addressing citizens’ issues at the police station level, following the guidelines set by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar.

CPO Hamdani reiterated a commitment to excellent service delivery, stating that there would be zero tolerance for any delays in addressing complaints.

He highlighted that, in line with the Chief Minister of Punjab’s vision, timely and effective resolution of issues raised by citizens remained a top priority.