Open Menu

CPO Holds Open Court To Address Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM

CPO holds Open Court to address public complaints

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Police Station Saddar Barooni and Police Station Civil Lines to address public grievances

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Police Station Saddar Barooni and Police Station Civil Lines to address public grievances.

Senior officers including SP Potohar, ASP Saddar, ASP Gujjar Khan, DSP Civil Lines, SHOs, and investigation officers were present on the occassion.

A large number of citizens participated and presented their concerns in open court.

Responding to complaints, CPO Hamdani issued on-the-spot orders for legal action in accordance with the law.

Taking strict notice of poor investigation, he ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector from Cantt Police Station and directed a charge sheet to be issued.

CPO Hamdani emphasized the importance of promptly resolving the issues of citizens who visit police stations.

He reiterated that the safety and security of the public remains the top priority of the police and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to uphold this responsibility.

“The rule of law and quality service delivery must be ensured at all costs,” he stated, adding that all efforts are being made to deliver efficient police services in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Recent Stories

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issues relief orders on ..

5 minutes ago
 Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 DC Malakand reviews performance of Government depa ..

DC Malakand reviews performance of Government departments

5 minutes ago
 CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other ..

CM, US envoy discuss floods, food security, other bilateral issues

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

Pakistan team gears up for SAFF U-17 C'ship semis

5 minutes ago
 Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehza ..

Drug court orders arrest of TikToker Hakeem Shehzad

50 minutes ago
HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations ..

HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

50 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 mill ..

ANF recovers over 68 kg of drugs worth Rs 4.9 million in 3 operations

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share ..

Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar

50 minutes ago
 PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in pri ..

PUBG-Inspired killer sentenced to 100 years in prison

50 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE In ..

ASEAN Committee in Islamabad visits NIFTYSPHERE Institute of Arts and Design

42 minutes ago
 PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese prem ..

PM attends meeting of GDI convened by Chinese premier Li

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan