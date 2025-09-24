CPO Holds Open Court To Address Public Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 10:28 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Police Station Saddar Barooni and Police Station Civil Lines to address public grievances
Senior officers including SP Potohar, ASP Saddar, ASP Gujjar Khan, DSP Civil Lines, SHOs, and investigation officers were present on the occassion.
A large number of citizens participated and presented their concerns in open court.
Responding to complaints, CPO Hamdani issued on-the-spot orders for legal action in accordance with the law.
Taking strict notice of poor investigation, he ordered the suspension of a sub-inspector from Cantt Police Station and directed a charge sheet to be issued.
CPO Hamdani emphasized the importance of promptly resolving the issues of citizens who visit police stations.
He reiterated that the safety and security of the public remains the top priority of the police and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to uphold this responsibility.
“The rule of law and quality service delivery must be ensured at all costs,” he stated, adding that all efforts are being made to deliver efficient police services in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.
