CPO holds open court to solve public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas held open court (Khuli Kutchery) at Chontra police station to remove the grievances of the people of area, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others, Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar Circle, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Station House Officer (SHO) Chontra Police Station and other officials were present on the occasion.

CPO listened the complaints and issued instructions to the concerned investigating officer to resolve the matter.

Special teams must be formed to arrest the notorious criminals of murder and other heinous crimes, CPO added.

He made it clear that legal action should also be taken against those who harbor notorious criminals.

Strict legal action should also be taken against the land mafia, he said.

At the end, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis inaugurated Sub-Inspector Ghulam Akbar Shaheed Mess at Chontra Police Station.