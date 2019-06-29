CPO holds open Katcheri

City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana said a contest between police and criminals/lawbreakers always keep going and we must remain ready for any sort of situation while dealing with the criminals

He expressed these views while addressing an open court in Losar Sharfu, Wah Saddar. SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, DSP Masood Mazhar and SHOs of police stations Wahh Cantt, Taxila and Saddar Wahh were also present at the event.

The CPO said we do have public support and laws on our side for our fight against criminals.

He said it was police force's responsibility to enforce law and order.

A sense of law-abiding prevails only when the police stations were meant to be house for good people and a house of accountability for lawbreakers.

The DIG said if acted strictly as per vision of the chief minister and professional policing formula by the IGP, there's no possibility any investigation officer under either pressure or greed can do the wrongdoings by pressing guilty charges on an innocent person or vice versa.

A great number of men and women attended the open court where the CPO issued immediate directions for the redressal of their grievances.