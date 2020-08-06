UrduPoint.com
CPO Holds Over 200 'Khuli Kutcheries' To Solve Public Complaints

Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:51 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas held over 200 'Khuli Kutcheries' here at CPO office during current year to solve public complaints

According to a police spokesman, the complaints of over 6300 citizens who attended the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were solved during the period.

Rawalpindi police had also advised the citizens to use Social Media for online registrations of their complaints during lockdown imposed by the government after coronavirus outbreak.

He informed that as many as 2800 applications were submitted by the citizens through whatsapp.

The 'Khuli Kutcheries' being held by the CPO to address complaints of the citizens were cancelled due to coronavirus spike while the CPO was addressing the complaints of the citizens being received through WhatsApp and Social Media.

He informed that the CPO Rawalpindi had issued directives to police officers concerned on the complaints of the citizens and contacted them personally whose applications and complaints were received through WhatsApp.

He said that the complaints of the citizens received here in the CPO Complaint Cell were also presented to CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas. E-tag numbers were also allocated to the complaints and acknowledge receipt was sent to the individuals on WhatsApp.

The citizens were requested to use telephone number 051-9292969, WhatsApp number 0333-5201507, 0306- 5374126, Email cpocomplaintcell@gmail.com, twitter:@RwpPolice, Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/ and Rawalpindicpoofficeofficial/ for online registrations of their complaints.

He informed that the CPO was issuing directives to the authorities concerned over the complaints of the citizens.

Special arrangements were also made for the 'Khuli Kutcheries' and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to prevent spread of coronavirus were implemented.

The CPO had warned the police officers of strict action on negligence and directed them to address the complaints of the citizens particularly marked by him within shortest possible time frame, he added.

