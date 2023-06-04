UrduPoint.com

CPO Honors Police Personnel For Serving Best On May 9

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

CPO honors Police personnel for serving best on May 9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday awarded commendation certificates to police officers who performed best in maintaining peace and registered cases against culprits on May 9 violent incidents.

According to police spokesman, the CPO commended the investigating officers and team for their excellent performance in investigating other important cases as well.

The CPO said that the police officers proceeded with the investigation of the cases in a professional manner and the accused involved in the incidents of arson and violence were brought to court with solid evidence and should be punished.

"Every officer and cop who performed better in important cases will be encouraged," he said and added that the Rawalpindi Police was making all out efforts for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Colombian Peso May Sunday All Best Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB ‘alt’, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.