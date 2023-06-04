CPO honors Police personnel for serving best on May 9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Sunday awarded commendation certificates to police officers who performed best in maintaining peace and registered cases against culprits on May 9 violent incidents.

According to police spokesman, the CPO commended the investigating officers and team for their excellent performance in investigating other important cases as well.

The CPO said that the police officers proceeded with the investigation of the cases in a professional manner and the accused involved in the incidents of arson and violence were brought to court with solid evidence and should be punished.

"Every officer and cop who performed better in important cases will be encouraged," he said and added that the Rawalpindi Police was making all out efforts for the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.