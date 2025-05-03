Open Menu

CPO Hosts Ceremony To Honor Promoted Officers

Published May 03, 2025 | 09:50 PM

CPO hosts ceremony to honor promoted officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) In a dignified ceremony, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar honored officers who have recently been promoted to the ranks of Inspector, Sub-Inspector, and Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The event was marked by a strong sense of pride, recognition, and community spirit.

What made the occasion particularly special was the inclusion of the officers’ families, who were specially invited to share in the celebrations and witness the proud moments of their loved ones being decorated with new ranks.

A total of 27 officers from district Multan were formally promoted in the ceremony including seven to the rank of Inspector, eight to Sub-Inspector and 12 to Assistant Sub-Inspector. CPO Dogar personally pinned the ranks on the newly promoted officers, congratulating each one and extending best wishes for their future responsibilities.

Addressing the ceremony, the CPO emphasized that departmental promotions bring with them greater responsibilities. “Your commitment to upholding the rule of law and delivering justice to the public must now be stronger than ever,” he urged the officers.

He asked the officers to dedicate their energies to ensuring peace, justice, and public service.

He encouraged the adoption of community policing as a core principle, highlighting its vital role in crime prevention and building trust between police and citizens. “Utilize all available resources to not only curb crime but also to provide efficient services to the public,” he added.

The CPO also expressed heartfelt congratulations to the families of the promoted officers, acknowledging their unwavering support and sharing in the joy of the milestone.

