CPO improves security of BISP centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has improved security of all money distribution centers of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) across the district.

During a meeting here on Sunday, the CPO took briefing about security arrangements in Faisalabad and said that there were 14 distribution centers in the district where the people were provided financial assistance under BISP.

Therefore, security of these centers should be beefed up on top priority basis, he said and appointed 138 police officials for security of these centers including 12 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 14 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 14 Head Constables, 42 Constables and 56 Lady Constables.

He also directed to improve security of the churches and said that SPs and DSPs would monitor the security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction. He said that he would positively visit the security arrangements and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all.