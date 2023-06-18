UrduPoint.com

CPO Improves Security Of BISP Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 10:10 PM

CPO improves security of BISP centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has improved security of all money distribution centers of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) across the district.

During a meeting here on Sunday, the CPO took briefing about security arrangements in Faisalabad and said that there were 14 distribution centers in the district where the people were provided financial assistance under BISP.

Therefore, security of these centers should be beefed up on top priority basis, he said and appointed 138 police officials for security of these centers including 12 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 14 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 14 Head Constables, 42 Constables and 56 Lady Constables.

He also directed to improve security of the churches and said that SPs and DSPs would monitor the security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction. He said that he would positively visit the security arrangements and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at all.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Visit Money Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

2 hours ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committee’s commitment to s ..

3 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.