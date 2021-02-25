CPO inaugurates driving license facility in Kahuta

In order to provide all driving licensing services to the citizens at local level, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has provided driving license facility in Kahuta which was inaugurated by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :In order to provide all driving licensing services to the citizens at local level, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has provided driving license facility in Kahuta which was inaugurated by City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas.

According to a police spokesman, CTP on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, have provided the driving licensing facility in another tehsil of Punjab province, Kahuta after Gujar Khan and Taxila, where the driving licensing facility was provided recently.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal and Superintendent Police Saddar Kamran Hameed, Member Provincial Assembly Raja Sagheer were also present.

Ahsan Younas said that out of over 300 tehsils of Punjab province, the facility which is first of its kind has been provided here in three tehsils of Rawalpindi district, Kahuta, Taxila and Gujar Khan to facilitate the citizens.

The center would cater to the needs of local residents and surrounding areas and the citizens would get all licensingservices under one roof at the Kidmat center.

CTO said that the CTP were issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.