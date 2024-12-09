Open Menu

CPO Inaugurates Driving School

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) CPO Kamran Adil inaugurated a driving school at police Khidmat Markaz here on Monday.

The aim of the school is to provide awareness to people about traffic rules and promotion of safe driving.

In a briefing, the CPO was informed that the admission process in motorcycles, cars and LTV training programmes has been started in the school. The training will comprise driving skills, road safety, traffic signs and mechanical work of vehicles etc.

The passing out candidates will be awarded with certificates as well as driving licences. Every citizen can get enrolment in the school. CTO Farhan Aslam, Incharge Khidmat Markaz Sarmad, and other police officers were present.

