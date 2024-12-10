Open Menu

CPO Inaugurates Gym For Police Personnel

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

CPO inaugurates gym for police personnel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil inaugurated a state-of-the-art gymnasium at Police Lines here on Tuesday to promote physical fitness among police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Kamran Adil lauded the establishment of the gym as a commendable initiative and said that it was equipped with most modern machines to facilitate police officials. He emphasized that physical fitness was essential for maintaining a healthy mind. It would also enable police officers to perform their duties effectively and prepare themselves for challenging situations, he added.

He said that the gymnasium furnished with advanced exercise equipment would offer various workout routines designed to enhance the physical and mental well-being of police officials.

It would also serve as an educational space for promoting health awareness and fitness techniques, he added.

Highlighting the significance of fitness, he said that a fit officer was better equipped to serve the community and manage the stress. After inauguration the gym, the CPO reviewed workout sessions and encouraged the police personnel for their dedication to staying fit.

DSP Headquarters Malik Amin and others were also present.

