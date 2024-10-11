CPO inaugurates modern cabins to monitor traffic volume effectively

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Kamran Adil inaugurated cabins equipped with modern technologies in Sitara Tower Chowk to monitor traffic volume effectively in the city, here on Friday.

The cabins will be put in all crossings in the city that will facilitate the traffic staff to control and monitor the traffic flow.

The cabins are equipped with solar power plates, Led lights, wireless sets, electric fans and cell phone recharging facilities in addition to marking four sides of the boxes with different slogans –“Safety First, Speed Second”, “Think Smart, Wear A Helmet” and “Speed Thrills But Kills”.

Talking to media, CPO Kamran Adil said that these cabins would be helpful to maintain traffic volume as well as facilitating the traffic staff on the roads.

He said that all efforts were being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic and road safety.

CPO appeals to the citizens to prove themselves as a responsible citizen by following the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil has also constituted a 14-members road safety, traffic management and engineering committee in the city.

The committee will give its suggestions and proposals after conducting surveys, pointing out flaws in traffic management and reforms.

The committee will also be responsible for making designs and drawing of roads, U-turns and diversions on roads from the engineering department.

Mian Iftikhar Ahmad, Senior Journalist will be the convener of the committee while Prof. Dr. Babak Mahmood Director Student affairs GCUF, CPO, CTO, DG FDA or Director Engineering, Mirza Anjum Kamal SSP PHP, Zafar Iqbal District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122, Rana Murtaza Hakeem Secretary DBA,

Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar Heral, Prof. Muhammad Yaseen Mirza, Principal DPS/DMC, Rana Riaz Ahmad Khan Judge (Retd), Shahid Pervaiz FUTS, Dr Habib Ahmad Buttar ex MS Children Hospital and

Muhammad Haris Javed, Transporter Subhan Flaying Coaches are among the members.