CPO Inaugurates Modern Cabins To Monitor Traffic Volume Effectively
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) DIG Kamran Adil inaugurated cabins equipped with modern technologies in Sitara Tower Chowk to monitor traffic volume effectively in the city, here on Friday.
The cabins will be put in all crossings in the city that will facilitate the traffic staff to control and monitor the traffic flow.
The cabins are equipped with solar power plates, Led lights, wireless sets, electric fans and cell phone recharging facilities in addition to marking four sides of the boxes with different slogans –“Safety First, Speed Second”, “Think Smart, Wear A Helmet” and “Speed Thrills But Kills”.
Talking to media, CPO Kamran Adil said that these cabins would be helpful to maintain traffic volume as well as facilitating the traffic staff on the roads.
He said that all efforts were being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic and road safety.
CPO appeals to the citizens to prove themselves as a responsible citizen by following the traffic rules.
Meanwhile, CPO Kamran Adil has also constituted a 14-members road safety, traffic management and engineering committee in the city.
The committee will give its suggestions and proposals after conducting surveys, pointing out flaws in traffic management and reforms.
The committee will also be responsible for making designs and drawing of roads, U-turns and diversions on roads from the engineering department.
Mian Iftikhar Ahmad, Senior Journalist will be the convener of the committee while Prof. Dr. Babak Mahmood Director Student affairs GCUF, CPO, CTO, DG FDA or Director Engineering, Mirza Anjum Kamal SSP PHP, Zafar Iqbal District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122, Rana Murtaza Hakeem Secretary DBA,
Brig (Retd) Abdul Sattar Heral, Prof. Muhammad Yaseen Mirza, Principal DPS/DMC, Rana Riaz Ahmad Khan Judge (Retd), Shahid Pervaiz FUTS, Dr Habib Ahmad Buttar ex MS Children Hospital and
Muhammad Haris Javed, Transporter Subhan Flaying Coaches are among the members.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police providing 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz2 minutes ago
-
Trains winter timetable to become effective from Oct 1512 minutes ago
-
Child drowns in MR canal12 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in 'accomplices' firing: CTD22 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Chief condemns attack on Balochistan's Dukki coal mines22 minutes ago
-
Installation of tracker systems in MC vehicles begins42 minutes ago
-
PRA initiates inspections of Lahore restaurants42 minutes ago
-
DC distributes Himmat Card among special persons42 minutes ago
-
PBF lauds PM efforts to terminate five IPPs agreements51 minutes ago
-
Termination of IPP accords marks beginning of broader reforms providing economic relief to public: P ..51 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses aviation standards, passenger services51 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress for awareness on World Mental Health Day51 minutes ago