RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas has inaugurated new building of Naseerabad police station constructed at Dhoke Gujran, Masrial Road.

On the occasion, Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, SDPO Cantt and other officers were present.

CPO was briefed that modern facilities would be provided in the new building to facilitate the citizens and police officers.

Naseerabad police station would be established on modern lines under Special Initiative of Police Stations (SIPs).

According to a police spokesman, the CPO during a visit to the old Naseerabad police station took notice of its dilapidated condition and lack of facilities.

The old building was not only congested but was in dilapidated condition.

CPO had directed the authorities concerned to shift the police station in new building.

Naseerabad police station has been shifted from Peshawar Road, Koh Noor Mills to Dhoke Gujran Masrial Road, he added.

The newly constructed double storey building comprises 13 rooms and eight washrooms. Various facilities have been provided in the new building to facilitate the visitors and the police officers.

CPO on the occasion directed the officers concerned to ensure provision of all modern facilities in the police station.

He said that their vision was to not only promote welfare of police officials but also provide them a good working environment.

The police station should work as shelter for the poor victims of injustice and a place of accountability of the tyrants, he added.