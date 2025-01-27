CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday inaugurated the newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Monday inaugurated the newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Chief Traffic Officer, SP Saddar and other senior officers were also present.

The MT workshop has been developed in collaboration with Honda Company.

The workshop has complete facilities for repairing Dolphin Force motorcycles and the police force's own mechanics will work in the Dolphin MT workshop.

During the visit, Syed Khalid Hamdani reviewed the performance of Dolphin Force and gave important instructions.

The Dolphin Force personnel should ensure the use of bulletproof helmets and jackets during duty, the CPO directed.

He instructed the officers concerned to ensure the implementation of an integrated crime prevention strategy through effective patrolling. Dolphin Force is important for preventing street crime, CPO added.

Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the performance of the Force and stressed on further improvement.