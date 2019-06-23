UrduPoint.com
CPO Inaugurates Newly Constructed Police Station Murree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:00 PM

CPO inaugurates newly constructed Police Station Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt ® Muahmmad Faisal Rana inaugurated the newly constructed building of Police Station Murree here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal and SDPO Faryal Fareed was also present on the occasion.

A smart contingent of police saluted the CPO Rawalpindi on his arrival.

It is mentioned that the project was completed with an estimated amount of Rs 80 million scattering on a piece of land 14 kanal.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of people, adding all available resources would be utilized to combat crime.

